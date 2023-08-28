Analysts Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Price Target at GBX 1,366.33

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366.33 ($17.43).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.44) to GBX 1,654 ($21.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 668 ($8.52) to GBX 757 ($9.66) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 668 ($8.52) to GBX 757 ($9.66) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Future from GBX 1,845 ($23.54) to GBX 1,900 ($24.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 746 ($9.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £897.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 632 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,883 ($24.02). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 749.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 971.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

