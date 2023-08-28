Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

