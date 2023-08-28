Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.43. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 262,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.