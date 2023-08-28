Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $0.84 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

