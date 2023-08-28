Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.90.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.59 on Friday. Lumentum has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Lumentum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.