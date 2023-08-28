StockNews.com Lowers Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

HLIT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $1,981,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

