Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

PEBK opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,480 shares of company stock valued at $49,461. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

