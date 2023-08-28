Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BANR. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.40.

Get Banner alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Banner

Banner Price Performance

Banner stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Banner has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.