Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BANR. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.40.
Banner Price Performance
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Banner Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Banner
In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
Banner Company Profile
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
