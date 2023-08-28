East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.86.
East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,333,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,960,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 967,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
