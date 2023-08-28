Robert W. Baird Raises Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $56.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of HIBB opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 682,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 565,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,025 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

