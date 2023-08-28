StockNews.com Upgrades SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.86.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,415 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

