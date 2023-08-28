StockNews.com Upgrades Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $42.44 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.42). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.43%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $29,870.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marilyn Romano bought 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $39,967.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,984.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $29,870.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,659.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 589.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

