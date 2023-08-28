StockNews.com Downgrades Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.27.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $240.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

