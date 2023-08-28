ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

