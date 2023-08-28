Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

IBTX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBTX opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after acquiring an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,673,000 after buying an additional 323,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,271,000 after buying an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,138,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

