Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on RCI. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,981,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $555,454,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,818,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,822,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,893,000 after acquiring an additional 589,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,260,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,370,000 after acquiring an additional 645,031 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

