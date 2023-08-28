International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.75.
International Business Machines Price Performance
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
