International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $145.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.24. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.