StockNews.com Lowers Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.91 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

