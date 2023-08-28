StockNews.com Lowers Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of GOLD opened at $15.91 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
