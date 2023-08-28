Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

