Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Regions Financial by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after buying an additional 3,398,243 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

