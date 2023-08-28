Credit Suisse Group Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $139.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of RY stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 424,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

