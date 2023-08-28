Truist Financial Boosts REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $45.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE:REX opened at $39.94 on Friday. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.94.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $212.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,914 shares of company stock valued at $277,207. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

