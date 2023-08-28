Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Buys $99,980.41 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) COO Chris C. Ruble acquired 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.41. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,816.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FWRD opened at $71.21 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

