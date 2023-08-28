UGI (NYSE:UGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. UGI has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $203,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after buying an additional 974,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

