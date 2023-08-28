Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XHR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $271.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

