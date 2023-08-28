Trex (NYSE:TREX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.56.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $68.63 on Friday. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

