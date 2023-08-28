Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,475,000 after purchasing an additional 348,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

