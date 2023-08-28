Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $125,350.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,541.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SMART Global Trading Down 0.6 %

SMART Global stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.44. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The business's revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SMART Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,634,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,497,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.60.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

