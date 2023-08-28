Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Insider Sells $124,680.00 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) insider William H. Everett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,624.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of ISDR opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 million, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.