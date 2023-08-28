Insider Buying: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Director Purchases $115,610.00 in Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

