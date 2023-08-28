Analyzing TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and KORE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TALKTALK TELECO/ADR
|$1.99 billion
|0.78
|$194.52 million
|$0.34
|20.00
|KORE Group
|$268.45 million
|0.23
|-$106.20 million
|($1.55)
|-0.46
TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TALKTALK TELECO/ADR
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|KORE Group
|-45.28%
|-31.42%
|-8.55%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TALKTALK TELECO/ADR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|KORE Group
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
KORE Group has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 504.19%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
37.2% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
TALKTALK TELECO/ADR beats KORE Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
About KORE Group
KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
Receive News & Ratings for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.