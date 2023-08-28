Analyzing Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) and Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) and Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Mirvac Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Covivio shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mirvac Group and Covivio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A Covivio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirvac Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Covivio 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mirvac Group and Covivio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mirvac Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.16, indicating a potential upside of 44.97%. Covivio has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Mirvac Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mirvac Group is more favorable than Covivio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirvac Group and Covivio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A $0.12 12.24 Covivio N/A N/A N/A $2.95 15.88

Mirvac Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covivio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mirvac Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Covivio pays an annual dividend of $2.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Mirvac Group pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Covivio pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Covivio beats Mirvac Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

About Covivio

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city. A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 24.8bn in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance. Build sustainable relationships and well-being, is the Covivio's Purpose who expresses its role as a responsible real estate operator to all its stakeholders: customers, shareholders and financial partners, internal teams, local authorities but also to future generations and the planet. Furthermore, its living, dynamic approach opens up exciting project and career prospects for its teams. Covivio's shares are listed in the Euronext Paris A compartment (FR0000064578 – COV) and on the MTA market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) of the Milan stock exchange, are admitted to trading on the SRD, and are included in the composition of the MSCI, SBF 120, Euronext IEIF SIIC France and CAC Mid100 indices, in the EPRA and GPR 250 benchmark European real estate indices, EPRA BPRs Gold Awards (financial + extra-financial), CDP (A-), 5 Star GRESB and in the ESG FTSE4 Good, CAC SBT 1.5°C, DJSI World & Europe, Euronext Vigeo (World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120 and France 20), Euronext CDP Environment France EW, ISS ESG, Ethibel and Gaïa ethical indices and also holds the following awards and ratings: CDP (B), GRESB (5-Star, 100% public disclosure), Vigeo-Eiris (A1+), ISS-ESG (B-) and MSCI (AAA).

