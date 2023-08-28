Reviewing RXO (RXO) & Its Competitors

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RXO to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RXO and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 172.38 RXO Competitors $3.88 billion $236.79 million 27.18

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,727.90% 9.77% -4.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RXO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 100 862 1437 28 2.57

RXO currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 44.30%. Given RXO’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

RXO rivals beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

