Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$66.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$43.76 and a 12 month high of C$69.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.61.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

