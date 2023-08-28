WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Head-To-Head Analysis

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 9.92, meaning that its stock price is 892% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Phunware -167.18% -118.75% -55.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.9% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WISeKey International and Phunware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $23.81 million 0.73 -$27.48 million N/A N/A Phunware $21.79 million 1.58 -$50.89 million ($0.29) -0.99

WISeKey International has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WISeKey International and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00

WISeKey International presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 520.57%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 946.76%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than WISeKey International.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Phunware on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It is also involved in the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization; and pre-packaged and custom high-end personal computer systems for gaming, streaming, and cryptocurrency mining enthusiasts. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

