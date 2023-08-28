Critical Analysis: SHF (SHFS) & Its Peers

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) is one of 274 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SHF to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -373.84% -51.77% -15.43% SHF Competitors 28.18% 9.56% 0.63%

Volatility & Risk

SHF has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF’s peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SHF and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million -$35.13 million -0.16 SHF Competitors $2.94 billion $840.16 million 336.99

SHF’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SHF and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 SHF Competitors 1066 3423 3324 29 2.30

SHF presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 304.75%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 282.06%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

SHF peers beat SHF on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

