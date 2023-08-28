Analyzing Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) & Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC)

Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Free Report) and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Edify Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. 80.4% of Edify Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edify Acquisition and Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edify Acquisition N/A N/A $11.12 million N/A N/A Expeditors International of Washington $17.07 billion 0.99 $1.36 billion $6.67 17.14

Volatility and Risk

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Edify Acquisition.

Edify Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edify Acquisition and Expeditors International of Washington’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edify Acquisition N/A -35.65% 3.82% Expeditors International of Washington 8.36% 34.31% 19.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Edify Acquisition and Expeditors International of Washington, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edify Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Expeditors International of Washington 4 4 0 0 1.50

Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus price target of $106.18, indicating a potential downside of 7.12%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Edify Acquisition.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Edify Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions. It also provides optimization, trade compliance, consulting, cargo security, and solutions. In addition, it acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. Further, the company provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, technology, and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

