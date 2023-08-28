Critical Review: Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ) versus X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 1.47 -$572.84 million N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 71.25 -$93.87 million ($1.04) -1.25

Profitability

X4 Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -1,106.41% -1,999.61% -107.18% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -204.49% -92.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sorrento Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 169.23%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.