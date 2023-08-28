BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.14 ($13.33).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.03) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.03) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.76) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

LON:BA opened at GBX 991.40 ($12.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,599.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 702.20 ($8.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,037 ($13.23). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 949.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 953.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,516.13%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

