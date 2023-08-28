Financial Analysis: Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) versus Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Evolv Technologies and Identiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Identiv 0 1 1 0 2.50

Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. Identiv has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.91%. Given Identiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Identiv is more favorable than Evolv Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million 16.96 -$86.41 million ($0.97) -6.43 Identiv $112.92 million 1.76 -$390,000.00 ($0.18) -47.78

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Identiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Identiv has higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Identiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolv Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Identiv -2.60% -4.04% -2.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Identiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Identiv has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Identiv beats Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Identiv

(Get Free Report)

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security. The Premises segment provides solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, and apartment buildings. The company sells its products through dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.