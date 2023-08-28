Financial Review: Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) and Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF)

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) and Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Systems and Colt CZ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems 4.66% 10.36% 3.01% Colt CZ Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Colt CZ Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elbit Systems and Colt CZ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Colt CZ Group has a consensus price target of C$613.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,235.24%. Given Colt CZ Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colt CZ Group is more favorable than Elbit Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elbit Systems and Colt CZ Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems $5.51 billion 1.58 $275.45 million $5.97 33.00 Colt CZ Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Colt CZ Group.

Summary

Elbit Systems beats Colt CZ Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments. It also offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities. In addition, the company manufactures and sells data links and radio communication systems and equipment, and cyber intelligence, autonomous, and homeland security solutions. Further, it provides various electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems, and laser systems; armored vehicle and other platforms survivability and protection systems, artillery, and mortar systems, as well as provides various training and support services. Additionally, the company offers products and systems solutions to military, homeland security, medical instrumentation, and commercial aviation clients. It markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. It also has operations in Israel, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Colt CZ Group

Colt CZ Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of firearms, ammunition products, and tactical accessories in the Czech Republic, Canada the United States, rest of Europe, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Its firearms include pistols, revolvers, rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, and centrefire rifles; and components for firearms comprising sights, triggers, stocks, grips, and spare parts. The company offers tactical and ballistic equipment, such as ballistic vests, helmets and other protection products, combat uniforms, and backpacks, as well as firearms accessories consisting of handgun holsters, and magazine pouches. It markets and sells its products under the Colt, CZ (Ceská zbrojovka), CZ-USA, Colt Canada, Dan Wesson, Spuhr, and 4M Systems brands. The company was formerly known as CZG – Ceská zbrojovka Group SE and changed its name to Colt CZ Group SE in April 2022. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Prague, the Czech Republic. Colt CZ Group SE is a subsidiary of Ceska Zbrojovka Partners SE.

