Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Grows By 44.7%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,613,900 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the July 31st total of 1,115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,139.0 days.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALBKF opened at $1.62 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

