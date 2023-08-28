Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Grows By 44.7%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,613,900 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the July 31st total of 1,115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,139.0 days.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALBKF opened at $1.62 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.
About Alpha Services and
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.