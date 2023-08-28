AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the July 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.10 on Monday. AmmPower has a 52 week low of 0.07 and a 52 week high of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.15.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

