Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,152,500 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the July 31st total of 1,574,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,075.0 days.

Air China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. Air China has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air China from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

