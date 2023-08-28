Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,873,800 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the July 31st total of 3,839,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,747.6 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
Alfa stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.
About Alfa
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.