Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,873,800 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the July 31st total of 3,839,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,747.6 days.

Alfa stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

