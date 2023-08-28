American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Up 54.5% in August

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

AHOTF stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.78.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,245.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AHOTF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.