Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Aluf Stock Performance
Aluf stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Aluf has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Aluf
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aluf
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.