Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aluf Stock Performance

Aluf stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Aluf has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

