Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.5518 dividend. This is a positive change from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

