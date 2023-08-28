Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Allianz Trading Up 0.2 %
ALIZY opened at $24.00 on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
