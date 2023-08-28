VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

